Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – February 7th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Wintry Mix this Weekend!



Saturday night into early Sunday, some areas of wintry mix will switch to snow showers mainly in the mountains, but not ruling out a few spots in the valley. Valley temperatures will be several degrees above freezing in the mid 30’s so could prevent any accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Sunday 12 PM for Fannin, Grundy, Gilmer, Cherokee, and E. Polk, counties for 1-3” of snow possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Sunday 12 PM for E. Monroe county for 2-4” of snow possible.

Sunday morning will see a few snow showers mainly for the mountain tops with temps in the low to mid 30’s. There will lots of clearing for Sunday afternoon with peaks of sunshine and highs near the low 50’s.

Monday morning will be a cold one near the upper 20’s, but turning pleasant with lots of sunshine and highs right below 60°. This day will be the pick of the litter as rain chances pop up Tuesday and stay with us for the rest of the week.

Still tracking some arctic air for next weekend, stay tuned for more details!

52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

