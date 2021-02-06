Two arrested in connection to UTC students murder

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
0
Handcuffs crime arrest
MGN Image

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened nearly a year ago.

According to Chattanooga police, Jakob Demoss and Israel Ackerman were arrested today for the homicide of 20-year-old Holman Tanner.

- Advertisement -
Israel Ackerman

Tanner was killed last year on March 19th in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Demoss was arrested in Cleveland Tennessee and Ackerman was arrested in Lake County, Florida today.

Jakob Demoss

Police say that both suspects will be charged with Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery and three counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Previous articleGym grand opening after COVID delay
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.