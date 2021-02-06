Two arrested in connection to UTC students murder

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened nearly a year ago.

According to Chattanooga police, Jakob Demoss and Israel Ackerman were arrested today for the homicide of 20-year-old Holman Tanner.

- Advertisement -

Tanner was killed last year on March 19th in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Demoss was arrested in Cleveland Tennessee and Ackerman was arrested in Lake County, Florida today.

Police say that both suspects will be charged with Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery and three counts of Aggravated Robbery.