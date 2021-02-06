Gym grand opening after COVID delay

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee-

A family officially achieved their dream today after a lengthy COVID delay.

Owner of SWEATCLUB Dawn Thelen and her husband moved from Chicago to Chattanooga with the dream of opening a brick and mortar gym.

After coaching thousands of people and creating a make shift gym in her basement, Thelen and her husband were planing on opening an official gym location over a year ago.

It was delayed by COVID, but now she gets to see that dream become a reality.

She wants her gym to be a second home for people and create an atmosphere for everyone.

“There a CrossFit Gym and CrossFit isn’t for everybody there’s a planet fitness, planet fitness isn’t for everybody and I wanted to create something that was for everybody, in order to take out that excuse. If you know say I don’t like CrossFit so I don’t wanna go to CrossFit or I don’t like just going and working out on the equipment or something I like the camaraderie,” said Thelen.

