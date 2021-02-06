Darrell Frazier reunited with friends for the first time in over 30 years

CHATTANOOGA,Tennessee- “It’s the first time that I’ve actually been around my friends,” said Frazier.

Darrell Frazier served around 30 years of a life sentence for drug conspiracy then was pardoned by then President Donald Trump.

“It’s been a blessing and a beautiful thing,”said Frazier.

His mother, Joyce Johnson, repeatedly worked to get her son freed and now she gets to enjoy her son being with her and his friends again.

“It’s just wonderful to have a support system of people who care and love you and haven’t forgotten you and 29 1/2 years. There’s a lot of instances we are forgotten,” said Johnson.

Frazier said seeing his friends after all this time is just an incredible experience for him.

“I don’t know what to think I’ve been looking forward to this. They’ve been calling, calling and calling I’ve just been waiting on them,” said Frazier.

Friend Darrell Clark said he and Frazier have a lot of missed moments to catch up on.

“Retracting a lot of stuff, having some basketball, we like sports. He’s going to do tennis. We’re going to do a lot of different stuff we didn’t get to do in the last 31 years,” said Clark.

He said he’s still in shocked that his friend is free.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was in a dream,” said Clarke.

Friends Shirley and Beverly are ready to hang out again and make up for the time Frazier was in prison.

“I’m glad to see you made it out. I’m glad to see him looking good.

Play a little tennis get an exercise doing things that we hadn’t done in a long time.”

This homecoming also allows people to chance to donate to the Joe Johnson tennis foundation.

“I want to talk to all the youth, mainly the young gang members. You know I’m gonna lead the foundation. And I’m gonna take it to it’s highest heights,” said Frazier