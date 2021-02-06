Dalton Confederate statue moved

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
50

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Downtown Dalton looks a little different tonight.

The statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston that was located at the intersection of Hamilton and Crawford Streets was removed early Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

The statue was relocated to the Huff House near downtown.

The Huff House is home to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and served as General Johnston’s headquarters during the Civil War.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy made the decision to have the statue moved.

Some citizens are excited to see the change.

Derrick Tinson says,”This is what we’ve been pushing for like I said, ya know. The older generation attempted it but it didn’t have that much energy and push and last summer it kind of came together and the city got behind it, the younger generation got behind it and here we are.”

Tensions flared this summer over the statue.

According to the city, no taxpayer money was used to fund the move.

Donations from private donors made the move possible.

Previous articlePolice: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for video
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.