Dalton Confederate statue moved

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Downtown Dalton looks a little different tonight.

The statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston that was located at the intersection of Hamilton and Crawford Streets was removed early Saturday morning.

The statue was relocated to the Huff House near downtown.

The Huff House is home to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and served as General Johnston’s headquarters during the Civil War.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy made the decision to have the statue moved.

Some citizens are excited to see the change.

Derrick Tinson says,”This is what we’ve been pushing for like I said, ya know. The older generation attempted it but it didn’t have that much energy and push and last summer it kind of came together and the city got behind it, the younger generation got behind it and here we are.”

Tensions flared this summer over the statue.

SOUND ON: Protests continued today in Dalton, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/CXH8jtzJEL — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) June 13, 2020

According to the city, no taxpayer money was used to fund the move.

Donations from private donors made the move possible.