Ball won’t drop for Mocs women in 67-44 loss to Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga women fell 67-44 at Wofford Saturday afternoon at the Richardson Indoor Stadium in Southern Conference basketball action. The Mocs move to 10-8 overall and 5-4 against the conference while the Terriers retake possession of third place in the standings at 6-3 and are 10-6 on the year.

“We couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” Mocs head coach Katie Burrows said. “But the reason we couldn’t put the ball in the hole was again, we start becoming individualistic. We were settling for shots.”

Bria Dial led Chattanooga with 11 points, Abbey Cornelius chipped in eight and had a team-best six rebounds while Amaria Pugh and Anna Walker added five points each.

The Mocs got out to a 8-4 lead at the start of the game behind a four-point effort from Eboni Williams. Wofford, however, responded with a 9-0 run and took the lead on the first of two first quarter 3-pointers from Jackie Carman. Her second was the Terriers next shot, capping off the run to put the Terriers out front 13-8 with 1:30 remaining in the quarter.

Walker cut the lead to two points with a 3-pointer and Cornelius, with a driving layup, tied the game 13-13 at the end of the opening frame.

Chattanooga struggled again in the middle two quarters making just 4-of-20 field goals, adding a pair of 3-pointers and shooting 6-of-8 from the free throw line over the two periods. Wofford outscored UTC 37-16 and carried a 50-29 lead in to the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Mocs took advantage of turnovers and grabbed defensive rebounds to put together a 7-0 run and get as close as 52-38 midway through the quarter, but the Terriers’ Jamari McDavid put together her own run and gained back six points to make it 58-38 with 4:01 to play.

Burrows put in her reserves and got a 3-pointer from Pare Pene and a layup from Ruona Uwusiaba to close out the game.

SHOOTING PERCENTAGES

Chattanooga was 15-of-46 from the field and 5-of-19 from the 3-point line while continuing its improvement at the free throw line making 9-of-12.

Abbey Cornelius was 3-of-6 from the field. Bria Dial made 3-of-8 and was 2-of-3 from deep.

FREE THROW SHOOTING

Chattanooga was 9-of-12 from the free throw line. It is the eighth time this season UTC shot 70 percent or better from the stripe. Amaria Pugh and Anna Walker were 2-of-2; Bria Dial made 3-of-4 and Abbey Cornelius was 2-of-4.

REBOUNDING

Wofford outrebounded the Mocs 39-26. Wofford scored 16 second chance points on 13 offensive rebounds while the Mocs had two on six boards.

SPECIALTY STATS

Chattanooga scored eight points on nine Wofford turnovers while the Terriers had 14 points on 13 turnovers by UTC. The Wofford bench outscored the Mocs 25-12.

UP NEXT

The Mocs return home to host Western Carolina on February 11 and 13 at The McKenzie Arena. Thursday’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. and the Mocs will play the second game of a double-header with the men’s team with a 5:00 p.m. start. The arena will be cleared out between games for cleaning.