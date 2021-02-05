Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – February 5th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Clouds Decreasing Friday, And Mainly Dry For Our Super Bowl Weekend – With One Possible Exception !



This Morning: Areas of rain will end from West to East through the early morning. Breezy as well with lows in the upper 30’s & low 40’s.

This Afternoon: Some sunshine, dry and cool for Friday with a few passing clouds. Highs will settle into the upper 40’s. Fair and cold Friday night with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30.

Extended Forecast: After a cold start, increasing clouds for Saturday with a few late rain or snow showers possible (mainly in the mountains) with highs in the 40’s. Rain and snow showers possible again Saturday night with lows in the low 30’s. Drier Sunday with highs 50-52. Milder Monday with a few showers moving in for next Tuesday.

Mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the low 50’s through Sunday with lows in the low 30’s. Back in the 50’s for Monday with scattered showers possible for next Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the tail end of nest week will be much, much colder.

52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

