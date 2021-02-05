St. Elmo family recovering after fire claims pets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Christina Telego’s husband’s family has owned their house for years.

Yesterday started off as a normal day for the couple. But, it ended up in disaster.

.@ChattFireDept is on the scene of a residential fire on Alabama Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Cg62Ra7YP0 — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) February 4, 2021

Telego stepped outside on her porch for a cigarette yesterday afternoon.

She says that she put the ashes in the garbage can thinking that the cigarette was out.

After doing a few chores in the house, she noticed the smoke.

“Next thing I know, I came out and everything was covered in smoke and I come flying out the back door and I come calling my dogs. But, my two dogs and three cats didn’t make it”, says Telego. “It’s devastating to me because I love my animals so much.”

Telego’s 14-year-old dog Penny was rescued from the fire.

Being on the scene of a residential fire is always sad. Today, I could see the sadness in this families eyes as they got the news that their pets did not survive. But, then a @ChattFireDept firefighter walked over with one dog in his arms and I could see a little glimpse of hope. pic.twitter.com/bjrsjZmGeI — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) February 4, 2021

Chattanooga Firefighters were able to use their pet oxygen masks to revive her and return her to the family.

Deputy Chief of Operations Rick Boatwright spoke to the media today about the pet oxygen masks that are on all of our fire trucks and used to revive animals on the scene of fires. This is what crews used yesterday during the rescue of a dog. pic.twitter.com/3sQEoRq5Uh — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) February 5, 2021

Deputy Chief Rick Boatright, with the Chattanooga Fire Department, says, “They give us the ability to provide oxygen, just like you would for a normal patient. They’ll hook into our oxygen bottles and the mask will slide over the pets face.”

Firefighters on scene yesterday reunited Penny with Telego’s husband.

Telegeo says that Penny is still receiving care at a local animal hospital.

Unfortunately, the family did not have insurance.

So, they are paying for the expenses out of their pocket.

Click here for the GoFundMe.