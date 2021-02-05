Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds press conference after losing committees

WASHINIGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Northwest Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke with reporters today for the first time since she has arrived in Washington.

She reacted to being dumped from committee assignments in the House, apologized (kind of), and talked about who controls the Republican Party.

- Advertisement -

You can sum up her attitude about what’s going on by the title to her own live stream of the press conference… “LIVE from the House of Hypocrites.”

Greene says the vote yesterday by the House actually punishes her district here in our area.

“You know what they did? They actually stripped my district of their voice. They stripped my voters of having representation to work for them for the budget–a successful business owner that knows how to make a profit not a loss. That’s what my district voted for me for.”

She did apologize for some of her statements over the last few years.

“I’m sorry for saying all those things that were wrong and offensive. I’m happy to say that.”

But not for attacks on teenager David Hogg after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, who lobbied for gun restrictions.

“I’m very opposed to those policies. And so, being in the same situation as David Hogg, my voice matters, too. And so, no, I’m not sorry for telling him he shouldn’t push for gun control.”

Greene also commented on the future of the Republican Party, saying it still belongs to Donald Trump.

“You see a record number of Americans voted for President Trump. Record number voted for President Trump. Do you want to know why? They loved his policies.”

“The party is his. It doesn’t belong to anyone else. This impeachment trial that is going to happen next week is a circus.”

As for herself, Rep. Greene says she will have more free time now that she doesn’t work on a committee.

And she plans to use it to network with people.

“I can talk to more people and make connections and build a huge amount of support that I’ve already got started with people that want to put America first and don’t care about the party lines.”