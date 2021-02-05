Kentucky-Tennessee Matchup Not What Many Expected

Kentucky and Tennessee renew their rivalry Saturday night.

The annual showdown may have lost a little luster this time around.

The Wildcats shockingly aren’t even ranked, and both teams are coming off a loss this week.

The Vols are blessed with athletic guards and a French man who can fly.

But in Tennessee’s last two games, the Vols have zero transition baskets.

Said Vols assistant Desmond Oliver:”And there’s no reason why from game-to-game, we shouldn’t be able to go get 15 to 20 points in transition. You add 15 more points, and we’re around 80 points a game. And if we’re in the 80’s, no one is going to beat us.

You hear that Kentucky.

Said Kentucky forward Keion Brooks:”I just feel like we need to lock into the game plan. Give them a couple of different coverages. Not give them a steady diet of what we’re doing the whole game and try to keep them off balance.”

Neither Kentucky or Tennessee has really played like they expected this season.

Vols are 5-4 in the SEC, and the Wildcats are an un-Kentucky like 4-5.

Said Oliver:”The thing that jumps out to me is their desperate. Like Tennesss right now. They’re desperate for a win. So we’re going to get their best version of Kentucky. And secondly is that they’re talented.”

Reporter:”Tennessee. Some games they look really good. Other games they get drubbed. Which Tennessee do you prepare for?”

Said Brooks:”The one that looks really good. I mean.” (chuckles)

Regardless of the records, it’s still Kentucky-Tennessee.

Said Oliver:”I think it will be a typical Tennessee-Kentucky slug-fest with two big front lines going at it.”

Said Brooks:”It’s going to be a battle. Won down there in the trenches. Whichever team is tougher, should come out with a win.”

Saturday’s game tips at 8pm, and it will be televised on ESPN.