Kentucky-Tennessee Matchup Not What Many Expected

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
20

Kentucky and Tennessee renew their rivalry Saturday night.
The annual showdown may have lost a little luster this time around.
The Wildcats shockingly aren’t even ranked, and both teams are coming off a loss this week.

The Vols are blessed with athletic guards and a French man who can fly.
But in Tennessee’s last two games, the Vols have zero transition baskets.
Said Vols assistant Desmond Oliver:”And there’s no reason why from game-to-game, we shouldn’t be able to go get 15 to 20 points in transition. You add 15 more points, and we’re around 80 points a game. And if we’re in the 80’s, no one is going to beat us.
You hear that Kentucky.
Said Kentucky forward Keion Brooks:”I just feel like we need to lock into the game plan. Give them a couple of different coverages. Not give them a steady diet of what we’re doing the whole game and try to keep them off balance.”
Neither Kentucky or Tennessee has really played like they expected this season.
Vols are 5-4 in the SEC, and the Wildcats are an un-Kentucky like 4-5.
Said Oliver:”The thing that jumps out to me is their desperate. Like Tennesss right now. They’re desperate for a win. So we’re going to get their best version of Kentucky. And secondly is that they’re talented.”
Reporter:”Tennessee. Some games they look really good. Other games they get drubbed. Which Tennessee do you prepare for?”
Said Brooks:”The one that looks really good. I mean.” (chuckles)
Regardless of the records, it’s still Kentucky-Tennessee.
Said Oliver:”I think it will be a typical Tennessee-Kentucky slug-fest with two big front lines going at it.”
Said Brooks:”It’s going to be a battle. Won down there in the trenches. Whichever team is tougher, should come out with a win.”

- Advertisement -

Saturday’s game tips at 8pm, and it will be televised on ESPN.

Previous articleCoronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm
Next articleNew museum traces history of Black music across genres
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.