Investigators say no evidence of kidnapping

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have an update on the reported kidnapping on Windrose Circle, in East Brainerd, earlier this week.

Hamilton County deputies say, after a lengthy and thorough investigation, there is no evidence to support the kidnapping allegation.

- Advertisement -

They have determined the incident to be “unfounded”.

Deputies add that the most important issue in their investigation was the child’s safety, and the child is safe.

They take all reports of abduction very seriously until the facts in the case prove otherwise.