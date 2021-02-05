Hooked On Science – Heart Launcher

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Valentine’s Day Candy Filled Heart Topped Tube

• 2 Effervescent Tablets

• Warm Water

- Advertisement -

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Empty the candy from the Valentine’s Day candy filled heart topped tube.

STEP 2: Fill the tube ½ of the way with warm water. Describe the water by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Break two effervescent tablets into four equal pieces. Describe the effervescent tablets by their observable properties.

STEP 4: Drop the effervescent tablets into the tube, with the water, quickly push the top onto the tube, rapidly shake, and observe. What happens? Did mixing the effervescent tablets with warm water result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the effervescent tablets are mixed with the warm water, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the tube and eventually launches the heart top into the air.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.