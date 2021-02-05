Georgia sisters start subscription box company for senior adults

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) – Jumbo crossword puzzles and bird-themed gifts, that’s the kind of stuff you’ll find in Silver Swag Boxes.

“When they open that box, we want to make sure that everything in there is just going to wow them and love them, give them something to love and really feel happy about,” Ashley Rollins said.

- Advertisement -

Georgia sisters Brandi Allen from Ringgold and Ashley Rollins from Cumming founded Silver Swag Box.

It’s a subscription box company geared toward older adults.

“I have two teenage daughters and they get these subscription boxes like FabFitFun and CAUSEBOX and we were just talking about how much fun it is to receive them and open them and we were like wouldn’t it be awesome if there was something like this you could send to seniors,” Allen said.

The idea was inspired by their relationship with their endearing 93-year-old Aunt Betty who lives alone in St. Louis.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the two sisters were determined to stay connected with their beloved Aunt.

“Knowing that she was going to be even more isolated even more than previously, Ashley and I just made a really concerted effort to send her little gifts, cards, give her phone calls and just kind of help her not to feel isolated,” Allen said.

Each box has a theme and includes an activity, something useful like a magnifier, a personal item and snacks that can be customized based on dietary restrictions.

Each box also comes with a “stay connected card” that has a list of questions.

“They’re just ways to get to know your loved one better and get to know about their life a little bit better, just something that I think sometimes maybe we’re a little bit challenged with thinking of those questions. So hopefully it sparks some conversation,” Allen said.

“Our hope and our goal with this project, this business is to just share some love, learn about your family, learn about your loved ones, your friends, your family and really strengthen those relationships,” Rollins said.

The sisters said that they try to include at least one product in the box that’s from a local company.

Folks can buy monthly and periodic subscriptions, as well as one-time orders.

Boxes can be purchased at silverswagbox.com.