Former Mocs Receiver Bryce Nunnelly Transferring to Western Michigan

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
13

Former Mocs receiver Bryce Nunnelly is transferring to Western Michigan.
Nunnelly says he left UTC for the challenge of playing on the FBS level, and he wanted to re-unite with former Mocs assistant Greg Harbaugh, who is now at Western Michigan.

Said Nunnelly:”It was a tough decision for sure, but I just felt like I wanted to prove myself at a higher level of competition because my ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL. My four years at UTC have been great. I made a lot of friendships. Had a lot of fun times. Fans have been great.”

