Former Mocs Receiver Bryce Nunnelly Transferring to Western Michigan

Former Mocs receiver Bryce Nunnelly is transferring to Western Michigan.

Nunnelly says he left UTC for the challenge of playing on the FBS level, and he wanted to re-unite with former Mocs assistant Greg Harbaugh, who is now at Western Michigan.

Said Nunnelly:”It was a tough decision for sure, but I just felt like I wanted to prove myself at a higher level of competition because my ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL. My four years at UTC have been great. I made a lot of friendships. Had a lot of fun times. Fans have been great.”