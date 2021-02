CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County deputy has been charged in a domestic violence case.

Deputies were called to a home on Saylor Lane in Hixson on Friday evening.

Witnesses say Jorge Araiza assaulted his wife.

He was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (Domestic).

Araiza is a five year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

He has been place on leave with pay while internal affairs investigates his case.