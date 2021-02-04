Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – February 4th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Clouds Thursday, Rain Overnight, And Mainly Dry For Our Super Bowl Weekend!



This Morning:Expect a few more clouds to move in through the morning. It will be quite cold again, with a calmer wind with lows in the lower & upper 20’s.

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds for Thursday, but dry with highs between 48 & 52. Areas of rain will move through Thursday night, with lows by Friday morning in the mid to upper 30’s. All of the rain will be well off to the East before Friday Morning’s rush hour.

Extended Forecast: Decreasing clouds and drier for Friday with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 40’s. Mostly clear and chilly Friday night with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30.

Mostly sunny for the weekend with highs in the low 50’s through Sunday with lows in the low 30’s. Back in the 50’s for Monday with scattered showers possible for next Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the tail end of nest week will be much, much colder.

52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

