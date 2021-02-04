UTC Pulls Away in Fourth Quarter to Beat Wofford 60-52

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After falling behind by six at the end of the third period, the Chattanooga women’s basketball team used an 11-0 run to regain the lead and go on to beat Wofford 60-52 in Southern Conference action Thursday night at Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The Mocs improved to 10-7 overall and 5-3 in league action while the Terriers drop into a tie with UTC at 5-3 against the SoCon and 9-6 on the year.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga quickly got out to an 11-point lead before Wofford called for time. Out of the time out, the Mocs didn’t let up and pushed its lead to 23-7, it’s largest of the game, with 1:52 to play. However, the Terriers closed out the period on an 8-0 run to make it 25-15 after the first 10 minutes.

In the second, Wofford held UTC to nine points and chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 34-28 at halftime. The Terriers took over the lead in the third outscoring UTC 17-5 and shooting 4-of-5 from the 3-point line.

“One thing we did such a good job with in the second half is boxing out,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “We gave up eight offensive rebounds in the first half. We had 2-3 that were banging hard, but it was the other two who weren’t helping. We made that very clear in the locker room that you can’t do that and we did a good job of adjusting that in the second half.”

Wofford edged the Mocs on the boards 18-15 including an 8-1 advantage on the offensive glass. UTC flipped that in the second half, 18-14 and won the and allowed just two offensive rebounds by the Terriers in the second half.

Chattanooga was 7-of-11 (63.6%) in the final quarter and held Wofford to just seven points to close out the victory. Sigrun Olafsdottir started the scoring in the frame with a shot in the paint and Abbey Cornelius connected on her free throws to pull the Mocs to within two, 45-43, at the 7:36 mark of the period.

Bria Dial hit a long jumper to tie the game at 45-45 a minute later and Eboni Williams cut into the lane for the steal and made a fast break layup on the other end to give UTC the lead for good with 6:17 to play.

Wofford closed the gap on a 3-pointer from Lily Hatton to make it 54-52 with a minute to play, but that would be the Terriers final points as UTC stretched the lead with six straight points to close out the game.