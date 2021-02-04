Reward offered for info in Cleveland Gun Store Robbery

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Federal authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for robbing a gun store in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Cleveland shooting sports FFL was robbed on January 24th of this year, at the South Lee Highway location.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says about 30 guns were reported stolen from Cleveland Shooting Sports FFL.

“The theft of firearms is the initial crime that occurred. Those firearms are more than likely going to be used in additional violent crimes not only in the Cleveland/ Chattanooga area but also spreading out to the Southeast but also going up farther north to Chicago or New York. We have a great concern not only for the public safety officers’ safety but also for the safety of the public,” says Michael Knight, ATF Communications.

Owner of the firearm store says that even though they feel violated by the theft, they are more concerned about the stolen guns ending up in the wrong hands.

“We are incredibly diligent in making sure that straw purchases meaning someone trying to buy a gun for someone who cannot pass a background check. We turn a lot of people away because there is always someone out there who is trying to trick us. This really is the first line of defense for the firearm industry at the retail level to keep the bad guy from getting the gun. That’s what really aggravates us because there are 30 of them out there. There’s a lot of bad things that can be done with 1, let alone 30,” says Warren Duncan owner of Cleveland Shooting Sports.

Law enforcement is asking that you contact them immediately if you have any information that might be helpful in solving this crime.

ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Cleveland Police Department tip line (423) 303-3120.