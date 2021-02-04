Officials warn about Super Bowl gatherings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Super Bowl is on Sunday and you can catch right here on News 12.

But, if you’re planning on having a party, you may want to hold off.

Tampa Bay is preparing to host the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Normally, people all around the country would gather and cheer on the two remaining teams.

But, the health department and the CDC are advising against any football celebrations.

Becky Barnes, with the Hamilton County Health Department, says, “We do want to encourage anyone who has had any kind of suspicious or suspected exposure to seek testing and please don’t have a super bowl party. Our numbers are down but COVID-19 has not gone away.”

Nationwide and Locally, we saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Officials say that there is a risk in sharing foods and gathering as normal for the big game Sunday.

The CDC recommends people try a virtual watch party instead.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, says, “This Sunday, remember whichever team you’re rooting for and whichever commercial is your favorite please watch the Superbowl safely gathering only virtually or with the people you live with. The CDC recently posted guidance on how to safely enjoy the game.”

If you are planning to party anyway, the CDC recommends that you wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from people you don’t live with, avoid crowded spaces and wash your hands.

