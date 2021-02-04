New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Fall to 11,497

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee fell to 11,097 last week. This is down from 12,050 the week before. Continuous claims increased with 54,280; up from 48,996. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,180. Davidson County was the second highest with 728. Knox County had 359 new claims.
Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the viral pandemic. Last week’s total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.
With additional reporting from The Associated Press.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|October 17, 2020
|9,873
|77,740
|October 24, 2020
|7,770
|70,802
|October 31, 2020
|6,992
|64,188
|November 7, 2020
|7,221
|58,298
|November 14, 2020
|6,182
|53,976
|November 21, 2020
|6,873
|51,624
|November 28, 2020
|5,789
|46,665
|December 5, 2020
|6,886
|46,404
|December 12, 2020
|7,464
|44,215
|December 19, 2020
|7,411
|43,482
|December 26, 2020
|10,198
|45,226
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|January 9, 2021
|21,954
|58,954
|January 16, 2021
|18,237
|49,270
|January 23, 2021
|12,050
|48,996
|January 30, 2021
|11,497
|54,280
|Claims Since March 15
|1,044,692
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|325
|2,154
|Bradley County
|108
|694
|McMinn County
|39
|274
|Rhea County
|21
|232
|Marion County
|26
|133
|Polk County
|14
|85
|Grundy County
|8
|94
|Meigs County
|18
|96
|Bledsoe County
|7
|69
|Sequatchie County
|11
|68