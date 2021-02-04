New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Fall to 11,497

Unemployment claim form
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee fell to 11,097 last week. This is down from 12,050 the week before. Continuous claims increased with 54,280; up from 48,996. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,180. Davidson County was the second highest with 728. Knox County had 359 new claims.

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the viral pandemic. Last week’s total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726
August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204
August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781
September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388
September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791
September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195
September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727
October 3, 2020 9,839 125,238
October 10, 2020 10,145 90,507
October 17, 2020 9,873 77,740
October 24, 2020 7,770 70,802
October 31, 2020 6,992 64,188
November 7, 2020 7,221 58,298
November 14, 2020 6,182 53,976
November 21, 2020 6,873 51,624
November 28, 2020 5,789 46,665
December 5, 2020 6,886 46,404
December 12, 2020 7,464 44,215
December 19, 2020 7,411 43,482
December 26, 2020 10,198 45,226
January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816
January 9, 2021 21,954 58,954
January 16, 2021 18,237 49,270
January 23, 2021 12,050 48,996
January 30, 2021 11,497 54,280
Claims Since March 15 1,044,692
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 325 2,154
Bradley County 108 694
McMinn County 39 274
Rhea County 21 232
Marion County 26 133
Polk County 14 85
Grundy County 8 94
Meigs County 18 96
Bledsoe County 7 69
Sequatchie County 11 68