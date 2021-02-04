New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Fall to 11,497

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee fell to 11,097 last week. This is down from 12,050 the week before. Continuous claims increased with 54,280; up from 48,996. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,180. Davidson County was the second highest with 728. Knox County had 359 new claims.

- Advertisement -

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the viral pandemic. Last week’s total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

With additional reporting from The Associated Press.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093 August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810 August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726 August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204 August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781 September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388 September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791 September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195 September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727 October 3, 2020 9,839 125,238 October 10, 2020 10,145 90,507 October 17, 2020 9,873 77,740 October 24, 2020 7,770 70,802 October 31, 2020 6,992 64,188 November 7, 2020 7,221 58,298 November 14, 2020 6,182 53,976 November 21, 2020 6,873 51,624 November 28, 2020 5,789 46,665 December 5, 2020 6,886 46,404 December 12, 2020 7,464 44,215 December 19, 2020 7,411 43,482 December 26, 2020 10,198 45,226 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816 January 9, 2021 21,954 58,954 January 16, 2021 18,237 49,270 January 23, 2021 12,050 48,996 January 30, 2021 11,497 54,280 Claims Since March 15 1,044,692

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 325 2,154 Bradley County 108 694 McMinn County 39 274 Rhea County 21 232 Marion County 26 133 Polk County 14 85 Grundy County 8 94 Meigs County 18 96 Bledsoe County 7 69 Sequatchie County 11 68