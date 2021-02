CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A family lost their home and all but one of their pets in a fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue around 1:30 PM.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived.

They had to beat back the fire before they could enter the home.

The family escaped unharmed, but several dogs, cats and a bird perished.

Firefighters were able to revive one of the family dogs.

They are still trying to identify what caused the fire.