Division II State Basketball Tournament Moving to Cookeville This Year

Rick Nyman
(tssaa.org) With district basketball tournaments beginning in the next few weeks, arrangements are being finalized for the 2021 TSSAA BlueCross State Basketball Championships. The tournaments will have a new look this season as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to restrictions and public health concerns in Davidson County, the Division II basketball championships will be held at Hooper Eblen Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. The tournament will be played over a three-day stretch, March 4-6. The four games played each day will be scheduled as two, two-game sessions with each ticket good only for one session.
The Division I BlueCross Basketball Championships, which were cut short a year ago, will return to MTSU’s Murphy Center in 2021. Murphy Center has been the host of many TSSAA basketball tournaments since 1975.
Games played Wednesday through Friday each week of the Division I tournament will be scheduled as three, two-game sessions with each ticket good only for one session. Tickets to the Division I Championship games on March 13 and 20 will be single-game tickets.
Seating capacity at both venues will be limited and participating schools will receive information on how to access their team allotment through the GoFan platform. There will be no reserved seats available for any of the tournaments and no tickets are expected to be available to the general public. TSSAA Championship Event cards and TACA cards will not be accepted.
The NFHS Network will provide live video streaming of every game through NFHSnetwork.com and the NFHS Network apps.

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.