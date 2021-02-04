Blue Orleans Restaurant receives help from Bartstool Sports

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga restaurant has gone viral after getting a helping hand from popular sports blog

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy on Wednesday shared a video of the moment he told Blue Orleans seafood restaurant owners the news.

Blue Orleans and many other locally owned businesses across the country have been struggling due to the pandemic.

Owners of the restaurant say they decided to reach out to Barstool to apply for the Barstool Fund for some help.

“This will allow me to exhale and to help the restaurant go even further. Because now based on whatever they give us, we can buy a larger inventory of To-Go supplies, ” says Cherita Bloodworth, Co founder of Blue Orleans.

The Blue Orleans’ owners aren’t sure how much money they are getting yet. They are expecting to find out in the next three days.