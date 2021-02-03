Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – February 3rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cold Start For Wednesday, But We Do Have A Brief Warming Trend Ahead!



Wednesday Morning: Expect mostly clear skies through the morning – only a few clouds which will quickly dissipate. Quite cold again with morning lows in the mid 20’s.

Wednesday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine expected again for Wednesday. Not as breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday Night: Fair and cold again Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30. The winds will gradually be turning calm, so no wind chills are expected.

Extended Forecast: Increasing clouds Thursday and highs back in the low 50’s. Showers becoming likely Thursday night but ending early Friday morning. Decreasing clouds and a little cooler Friday with highs in the upper 40’s. Some sunshine and quiet Saturday with highs around 50. Rain or snow showers possible and colder later Sunday and next Monday.

52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

