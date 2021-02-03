Volunteers in Medicine Serves Uninsured Patients

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- As the Covid pandemic has strapped many people financially, Volunteers in medicine of Chattanooga makes sure their patients never receive a bill.



“This is no different from any other primary care facility” said Executive Director Joel Henderson.

- Advertisement -

For 15 years, Volunteers in Medicine’s Chattanooga location has served patients who are without health insurance.

Allowing them to receive the proper care, free of charge.

“Once you become our patient people get very excited and they say ‘how does that work’ when we say the word ‘free.’ It’s exactly that” said Henderson.

The non-profit receives donations from individuals, churches, and other foundations.

“We are inter-faith” said Henderson. “We’re a faith based clinic and it is biblical. Many times with folks with the greatest of need, whether you need to be fed or need to be healed, where do you go to? You go to your church.”

Now the non-profit has to maneuver through the covid pandemic.

Telemedicine has become a vital part of their operation.

“We would call them on the phone and do FaceTime with them and do Telehealth visits and record it just like a regular office visit” said Dr. Mitchell Mutters a cardiologist.

Like every other health professional in the building, Dr. Mutters volunteers during his free time.

“I feel like this is giving back to the community” said Nurse Practitioner Judie Morton.

Morton came out of retirement to help.

“The patients here are so appreciative and you get to know them and you know it’s… wonderful” said Morton.

For over 15 years, volunteers in medicine of Chattanooga has seen over 75 thousand patients.

Here is a link to the website: https://vim-chatt.org/www