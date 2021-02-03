Vols Coach Josh Heupel Adds Juco OL and Grad Transfer Kicker on Signing Day

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced the addition of junior college offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Southern Cal graduate transfer kicker Chase McGrath to the football program on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the first day of the regular signing period. Crawford comes to Knoxville from Butler Community College in Goddard, Kansas, while McGrath spent the last four years at USC.

Jeremiah Crawford, OL, 6-5, 300, Goddard, Kansas (Butler CC)

Solid offensive line prospect bringing one season of junior college experience … A three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Ranked the No. 3 junior college offensive tackle in the nation, the No. 12 player in the state of Kansas, and the No. 40 JUCO player in the nation by 247Sports.com Composite … Started 10 games for the Butler CC Grizzlies in 2019 and will play the 2021 spring junior college season … Played both offensive and defensive tackle

Chase McGrath, PK, 6-0, 190, Newport Beach, Calif. (USC/Mater Dei)

Proven place kicker with three seasons of playing experience at Southern Cal … Graduate transfer who will participate in spring practice … Has hit 32-of-42 field goals with a long of 52 yards and is 118-of-119 on PATs in his career … Also has one tackle and a fumble recovery to his name … Appeared in 30 career games … Earned 2019 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 third team accolades as a junior after connecting on 14-of-17 field goals and a perfect 54-of-54 on PATs … Selected as the 2019 USC Special Teams Player of the Year … As a sophomore at USC in 2018, converted 6-of-8 field goals and all six of his PATs … Tied the USC single-game record with five field goals and added four PATs against UNLV to earn Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors in 2018 … Awarded a scholarship after the 2017 season in which he won USC’s Joe Collins Walk-On Award … Prepped at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, where he hit 90-of-93 PATs and 3-of-5 field goals with a long of 51 yards … Earned a degree in communications from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in December 2020 …