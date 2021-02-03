Sheriff Hammond explains where the SRO’s have gone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has NOT withdrawn the School Resource Officer program from the school system.

Sheriff Jim Hammond addressed that issue in a press conference this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

He says they have been re-purposing SROs since the district shut down buildings because of COVID.

Many have been doing perimeter duty.

But a few weeks ago, the commission gave the Sherifff approval to bring on a private company to help with that work.

That will free up the SROs again.

“We are no on boarding those contract employees from the private company to take over those duties from our SROs over the next week to 10 days we’ll be seeing more of them come on take care of the perimeter duty. That will allow me to return the SROs starting this week as we did with a few and we’ll be ramping that up over the next couple of weeks.”

As Hamilton County continues to go back to traditional learning, the sheriff plans to have all avaiable School Resource Officers, which is about 35, back in schools by Spring Break.