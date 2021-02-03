Radio and even his record company turn against Morgan Wallen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The fallout continued on Wednesday to a video shown by TMZ of a country music star using a racial slur over the weekend.

— IHeartMedia joined the radio companie dropping his songs from playlists

- Advertisement -

— Big Loud Records has suspended his recording contract

— The Academy of Country Music has kicked him off of their awards show

Wallen, himself, has apologized.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Spotify, Apple Music, SiriusXM and Pandora have all yanked his songs too.

Wallen currently has the top selling album on the country charts and also has a Pop Top 10 hit to go with his country hits.

Last fall, Wallen was kicked off of Saturday Night Live for not abiding by Covid-19 guidelines for the show.

But he was invited back in December and they made of sketch out of his apolgy.

Wallen is from Sneedville, Tennessee.