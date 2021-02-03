Police release body cam video of sign incident

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department has issued body camera video to refute claims against one of their officers over a campaign sign complaint.

A citizen filed a complaint against the officer on Tuesday, saying he kicked and removed a campaign sign for a city council candidate and then tried to intimidate witnesses.

But after reviewing the incident, the Office of Internal Affairs and Executive staff closed the case.

They released video of an officer going to the source of a complaint that was called in to police, which shows no confrontation.

The officer explains what he did to the sign, but does not show the actual incident.

Police say the sign had blown into the right of way in the road. The officer tried to move it back to the median, but it would not stick in the ground.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the complaint came from the campaign of District 5 City Council candidate Dennis Clark.

Chattanooga Police do not typically release video for ongoing investigations, but “because there is no evidence indicating the officer violated any department policy or law, this investigation is considered closed.”

But the encourage anyone with more information on the case to contact Internal Affairs.

“When a candidate’s campaign sign is obstructing view or causing a hazard in the right of way, CPD Officers can and will remove it,” said Chief Roddy. “The officer was doing what’s expected of him to help protect motorists and was acting within the letter of the law.”