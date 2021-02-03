Mom To Mom – Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Family

Valentine’s Day is traditionally about couples, but it’s also a great time to celebrate the love of family. We want to incorporate those Valentine’s Day traditions, and I’ve got three really good ones to help you out with that.

Up first, are family themed snacks. You can make heart-shaped sandwiches. You can create a heart-shaped pizza or heart-shaped pancakes. You see where I’m going with this. It’s always fun to incorporate that kind of thing.

Next, let’s try a family movie night, but incorporating different types of popcorns. Instead of playing popcorn, maybe get some with chocolate and sprinkle in some M&Ms in there and then choose a movie that’s about love, like Tangled or just some sort of Disney movie like that.

And my personal favorite leaving love notes. Basically what you want to do is find cute little heart shapes. You can do it out of construction paper or whatever you find, write something on there that you love about your child and post it on their door so when they wake up each and every morning leading up to Valentine’s Day, they see those sweet little notes that you’ve left them. These all incorporated for Valentine’s Day will make sure that your family has these great traditions as well. And if he got some great ones, we’d love to hear it. You could post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.