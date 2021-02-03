Mocs Earn 74-67 Road Win Over Western Carolina

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(gomocs.com) CULLOWHEE, N.C.—The Chattanooga Mocs came back from a sluggish start to claim a 74-67 win at Western Carolina Wednesday night. The trio of Malachi Smith (22), David Jean-Baptiste (18) and Darius Banks (18) combined for 58 of the 74 points but multiple student-athletes made a difference in this one.

Cory Hightower’s two free throws with 14:26 to go in the first gave Western its largest lead of eight, 45-37. The Cats scored 17 points in the first 5:24 to seemingly take control of the game. Smith and Jean-Baptiste scored on three straight possessions before KC Hankton knotted the score at 45-all at the 12:37 mark.

- Advertisement -

Smith’s layup two minutes later gave his squad its first lead, but the Cats clawed back. Xavier Cork’s layup at 8:33 got the home team back on top, 52-51, but the Mocs were on the move. Hankton’s jumper five minutes later capped a 13-2 spurt gaining a 10-point advantage, 64-54. The first 11 of the run came from Jean-Baptiste and Banks. It never got closer than six.

Smith (5) and Jean-Baptiste (4) both tied career highs for steals as the Mocs were a +7 in turnover margin (9/16). Cork led five in double digits for Western Carolina with 18. He was joined by Mason Faulkner (13), Matt Halvorsen (12), Hightower (11) and Tyler Harris (11).

There was a big swing in shooting making the difference between a first half tie and second half win. The Mocs managed just 34.3 percent (12-35) overall including 39.1 percent (9-23) INSIDE the arc in the opening 20. They closed making 20 of 31 (64.5%) after the break with a more palatable 18-26 (69.2%) performance on two-point attempts.

Tonight was the start of a three-game road swing. The Mocs head to ETSU Saturday for a 4 p.m., tipoff in a game originally scheduled for the Roundhouse. The home matchup moved to Monday, Feb. 15, after last Wednesday’s postponement in Johnson City.

QUOTABLE

“It’s a hard place to win, a lot of teams struggle to win here. We had about 10 minutes of bad basketball and about 30 minutes of pretty good basketball so that was enough to make me and the rest of our group happy.” – Coach Lamont Paris

“It was a physical and mental break. We were losing our way and not being ourselves, so I think that week off gave us a chance to focus on us. With games on Wednesday and Saturday, when one game is over you have to focus on the next. It let us look in the mirror for a longer period of time and made us know where our flaws were.” – Malachi Smith on long layoff between games

“Belief in myself and the coaches and my teammates having confidence in me. It starts with them and it brings in that confidence within myself. And when that grows it leaves no doubt. It’s believing in myself and knowing I can make these shots.” – David Jean-Baptiste on confidence in shot selection

Previous articleVols Coach Josh Heupel Adds Juco OL and Grad Transfer Kicker on Signing Day
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.