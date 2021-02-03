Mocs Add Six New Recruits on Spring National Signing Day

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of six Mocs to the program on the Spring 2021 National Signing Day. UTC welcomes two transfers and four high-school standouts to the 2020-21 recruiting class.

“The biggest thing is, in this time of uncertainty, we found guys that can do a couple of different things,” added Wright. “A lot of these guys played more than one position, and we balanced in out with transfers and high-school kids. I think we hit the right mix there for us.”

Four of the six signees were three-star prep prospects during their high school careers. KeShawn Toney (6-3, 250), the first of two transfers who are already enrolled at UTC, is a tight end from South Carolina with three years of eligibility remaining. He was a 247Sports.com three-star out of Williston-Elko (S.C.) High School before spending the last two years with the Gamecocks.

J.D. Harris (5-10, 180) is the other transfer, a defensive back from Northern Illinois with three years to play. He was an all-state honoree as a senior at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind.

Demetrius Coleman is a three-star prep player who led Callaway High School in Hogansville, Ga., to the state title in the fall. He played quarterback in high school, but will be a defensive back for the Mocs. Josh Battle (6-0, 180) is another prep defensive that signed today. He was a standout at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga.

Three-star running back Reggie Davis joins the Mocs from Lee High School in Montgomery, Ala. He was a finalist for the Alabama 6A Back of the Year Award. Javin Whatley (6-0, 175) rounds out the class as an athlete from Rockmart High School in Rockmart, Ga. His talents could lend himself to either the offensive or defensive side of the ball at UTC.

“We attacked it by what we needed in the rooms, but for the most part, we recruited a bunch of kids that were athletes that could play on either side of the ball,” added Wright. “We’ve got to figure out what’s best for them and where our needs are come next fall to start working those guys into their roles.”

All totaled, UTC signed 14 prospects between the December and February classes. Six are transfers and seven are already on campus for the Spring 2021 semester. There are five offensive players, six on defense, one specialist and two athletes in the class.

Chattanooga Football Spring 2021 Signees

Josh Battle Fr. DB 6-0 180 Hoschton, Ga. – Mill Creek HS

Demetrius Coleman Fr. DB 6-0 175 Hogansville, Ga. – Callaway HS

Reggie Davis Fr. RB 6-0 190 Montgomery, Ala. – Robert E. Lee HS

J.D. Harris So.* DB 5-10 180 Columbus, Ind. – Northern Illinois

KeShawn Toney Fr.* TE 6-3 250 Williston, S.C. – South Carolina

Javin Whatley Fr. ATH 6-0 175 Rockmart, Ga. – Rockmart HS

Chattanooga Football December 2020 Signees

Christian Anderson Fr.* OL 6-7 270 Lithonia, Ga. – Cedar Grove HS

JaMario Blige Fr. DB 6-0 180 Savannah, Ga. – Windsor Forest HS

Javon Burke Fr. ATH 6-0 170 Cleveland, Tenn. – Bradley Central High School

Blake Mitchell Sr.* OL 6-1 289 Brentwood, Tenn. – Austin Peay

Kelvin Morris Fr. DL 6-2 250 Hartselle, Ala. – Hartselle HS

Jason Pierce Jr.* P 6-3 215 Powder Springs, Ga. – Jacksonville State

Telly Plummer So.* DB 6-0 185 Riverdale, Ga. – Louisville

Tyler Smith Fr.* WR 6-0 185 Conyers, Ga. – Western Kentucky

* January 2021 enrollee