Mocs Add Six New Recruits on Spring National Signing Day

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of six Mocs to the program on the Spring 2021 National Signing Day.  UTC welcomes two transfers and four high-school standouts to the 2020-21 recruiting class.

“The biggest thing is, in this time of uncertainty, we found guys that can do a couple of different things,” added Wright. “A lot of these guys played more than one position, and we balanced in out with transfers and high-school kids. I think we hit the right mix there for us.”

- Advertisement -

Four of the six signees were three-star prep prospects during their high school careers.  KeShawn Toney (6-3, 250), the first of two transfers who are already enrolled at UTC, is a tight end from South Carolina with three years of eligibility remaining.  He was a 247Sports.com three-star out of Williston-Elko (S.C.) High School before spending the last two years with the Gamecocks.

J.D. Harris (5-10, 180) is the other transfer, a defensive back from Northern Illinois with three years to play.  He was an all-state honoree as a senior at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind.

Demetrius Coleman is a three-star prep player who led Callaway High School in Hogansville, Ga., to the state title in the fall.  He played quarterback in high school, but will be a defensive back for the Mocs.  Josh Battle (6-0, 180) is another prep defensive that signed today.  He was a standout at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga.

Three-star running back Reggie Davis joins the Mocs from Lee High School in Montgomery, Ala.  He was a finalist for the Alabama 6A Back of the Year Award.  Javin Whatley (6-0, 175) rounds out the class as an athlete from Rockmart High School in Rockmart, Ga. His talents could lend himself to either the offensive or defensive side of the ball at UTC.

“We attacked it by what we needed in the rooms, but for the most part, we recruited a bunch of kids that were athletes that could play on either side of the ball,” added Wright. “We’ve got to figure out what’s best for them and where our needs are come next fall to start working those guys into their roles.”

All totaled, UTC signed 14 prospects between the December and February classes.  Six are transfers and seven are already on campus for the Spring 2021 semester.  There are five offensive players, six on defense, one specialist and two athletes in the class.

Chattanooga Football Spring 2021 Signees

Josh Battle                          Fr.           DB          6-0          180         Hoschton, Ga. – Mill Creek HS
Demetrius Coleman        Fr.           DB          6-0          175         Hogansville, Ga. – Callaway HS
Reggie Davis                       Fr.           RB           6-0          190         Montgomery, Ala. – Robert E. Lee HS
J.D. Harris                            So.*       DB          5-10       180         Columbus, Ind. – Northern Illinois
KeShawn Toney                Fr.*        TE           6-3          250         Williston, S.C. – South Carolina
Javin Whatley                    Fr.           ATH        6-0          175         Rockmart, Ga. – Rockmart HS

Chattanooga Football December 2020 Signees
Christian Anderson         Fr.*        OL           6-7          270         Lithonia, Ga. – Cedar Grove HS
JaMario Blige                     Fr.           DB          6-0          180         Savannah, Ga. – Windsor Forest HS
Javon Burke                        Fr.           ATH        6-0          170         Cleveland, Tenn. – Bradley Central High School
Blake Mitchell                    Sr.*        OL           6-1          289         Brentwood, Tenn. – Austin Peay
Kelvin Morris                      Fr.           DL           6-2          250         Hartselle, Ala. – Hartselle HS
Jason Pierce                       Jr.*         P             6-3          215         Powder Springs, Ga. – Jacksonville State
Telly Plummer                   So.*       DB          6-0          185         Riverdale, Ga. – Louisville
Tyler Smith                         Fr.*        WR         6-0          185         Conyers, Ga. – Western Kentucky

* January 2021 enrollee

Previous articleMcCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts Dem ‘power grab’
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.