McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts Dem ‘power grab’

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past remarks questioning school shootings, but he is criticizing a Democratic drive to oust the Georgia Republican from her committee assignments as a “partisan power grab.”

McCarthy’s stance suggests he will reach no agreement with Democrats, who planned a House vote Thursday to remove her from her committees.

