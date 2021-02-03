Fort Oglethorpe doctor provides at-home medical care to seniors

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF) – Dr. Paul Miranda of Home Medical Providers says that his new private practice caters to homebound seniors aged 65 and older, providing them regular checkups without them having to leave their homes.

Miranda says the goal of his home service was to keep elderly patients out of hospitals, where he says they can be exposed to germs and other factors that can actually make their condition worse.

- Advertisement -

“I really wanted to focus on just doing house calls and doing it to the best of anyone around there and focusing on what a house call really means to a patient. I’ve been an ER physician for 22 years and I saw a ton of people would come in the emergency room in the middle of the night with very simple issues that would become catastrophic in two or three days,” says Dr. Miranda.

And thanks to remote patient monitoring technology, Miranda and his team are able to check for warning signs in patients before they become serious health concerns.

“We use remote patient monitoring kits now for computerized tablets that help keep track of a patient’s vital signs. Very simple to use, transmits directly to our office. We can tell changes in a patient’s blood pressure or oxygen or temperature before it becomes a problem,” he explains.

At “The Bridge” assisted living center in Ooltewah, Dr. Miranda sees many patients in the comfort of their own home.

He says the model of home visits is catching on, and is well on its way to becoming the future of medical care for seniors.

“I think you’re going to see this more often, especially as our population ages. And certainly, dare I say, after the pandemic – you’re going to see widespread changes in systems, and I think this is going to be one of them. When you sit on a patients’ coach for 30, 45 minutes and you talk to them and live with them for 45 minutes – as a provider, you certainly understand a lot more about that patient and how that patient lives than the fifteen minute visit in the sterile office environment,” says Miranda.

Since the rollout of his remote patient monitoring system, Miranda says his patients’ hospitalization rates have been cut in half.