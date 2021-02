LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The TBI will investigate the deadly shooting of a woman by police today in East Tennessee.

The incident happened this morning in Lenoir City.

The TBI says local deputies were there to serve an eviction notice.

But they say when officers first made contact with her, the 56 year old woman fired a gun.

The officers then returned fire and retreated.

When a SWAT team entered the home, they found her body.

Lenoir City police say they have had run-ins with the woman before.