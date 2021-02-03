Chattanooga FC Kicking Off Spring Schedule with a Tournament

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga FC will kick off their Spring NISA schedule play with a tournament at Finley Stadium. The tournament will consist of nine teams, April 13-25 culminating in a final game.

Attendance for Finley Stadium is still being determined and will follow local health guidelines.

The teams will then play a home and away schedule from May 1 to June 27 with playoffs and final from June 30- July 3 in Detroit, Michigan.

The teams slated to play besides Chattanooga FC are are California United Strikers FC, Los Angeles Force, San Diego 1904 FC, Detroit City FC, Michigan Stars FC, Maryland Bobcats FC, New Amsterdam FC and Stumptown Athletic.

Phase 1: Cup/Tournament play: April 13–25 (Chattanooga)

* Three groups of three clubs

* Culminates with a final

* Winner secures first semifinal spot in playoffs

Phase 2: Home and Away: May 1–June 27

* Each club plays eight matches (four home and four away)

* Table winner secures second semifinal spot in playoffs

Phase 3: Playoffs and final: June 30 – July 3 (Detroit)

* Semifinal: Wednesday, June 30

* Final: Saturday, July 3