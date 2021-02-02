Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – February 2nd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Leftover Clouds, Drier, Breezy, And Cold For Awhile … And Happy Groundhog’s Day!



Tuesday Morning: Cloudy skies will continue through the morning. Otherwise, breezy and colder, with lows in most areas between 27 & 33.

Tuesday Afternoon: Still a few leftover clouds, but more afternoon sunshine. Still breezy and continued chilly, and some afternoon sun will give us highs around 40. Fair and quite cold Tuesday night with lows 23-26. This will be an ideal night to take your cold weather precautions, which are outlined below.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 40’s. Cold again Wednesday night with increasing clouds Thursday and highs back in the low 50’s. Showers becoming likely Thursday night into Friday with highs in the low 50’s. Partly cloudy dry, and cooler for Saturday. Sunday & Monday will be bitterly cold.

52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

