Tuesday school closings and delays

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – No new snow or ice in the forecast for Tuesday, but some schools are still closing/delaying because of wintery weather on the mountains:

Bledsoe Co. Schools : Closed Tuesday Cumberland Co. Schools : Closed Tuesday Grundy County Schools : Closed Tuesday Marion County Schools : Closed Tuesday Meigs County Schools : Delayed 2 hours Tuesday Polk County Schools : Delayed 2 hours Tuesday Sequatchie County Schools : Closed Tuesday