Tennessee man charged in last month’s US Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal official says a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., last month. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville says 28-year-old Eric Chase Torrens of Gallatin was arrested Monday in Gallatin on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Torrens was to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in Nashville on Monday. No information about a lawyer who could speak on Torrens’ behalf was given. Several others from Tennessee were charged earlier.

