Tennessee doubles the certified career pathways in local schools

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Education announces 159 pathways for state high schools.

That doubles the existing number of programs designed for graduate job skills.

Here are the certified pathway programs in our area:

Bradley County Schools

• Bradley Central High School | Machining Technology

• Bradley Central High School | Therapeutic Services

• Walker Valley High School | Therapeutic Services

Cleveland City Schools

• Cleveland High School | Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

• Cleveland High School | Emergency Services

Marion County Schools

• Marion County High School | Welding

• South Pittsburg High School | Welding

• Whitwell High School | Welding

McMinn County Schools

• McMinn Career and Technical Center | Therapeutic Services

– McMinn High School | Therapeutic Services

“Beyond establishing standards for program quality and design, the certification elevates and celebrates innovative and exemplary pathways in the state.”

Commissioner Penny Schwinn says “We are proud to have more than doubled the number of Certified Pathways and this tremendous growth speaks to our districts, communities, and partners’ shared values of strong education-to-career pathways. The department is proud to support every district across all regions working to further develop, enhance, and grow these opportunities.”