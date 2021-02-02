It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia. The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to update or create a severe weather plan, have a kit ready, and a reliable way to get severe weather alerts.

SE TN Executive Director Julia Wright says, “Most people might not think about is having your emergency medications. Medications, those are very difficult to replace during a disaster, and all of your important documents. Those are very difficult as well to reestablish.”

- Advertisement -

Each day of this week is meant to help prepare for upcoming severe weather season. Monday was Family Preparedness: Through our News 12 Now Weather App, NOAA Weather radios, or the Red Cross Emergency Alert App make sure to have a way to get alerts during the night.

Tuesday is Thunderstorm Safety. When a Thunderstorm watch is issued, there is no present threat, but severe storms can develop at any time. A warning is a likely or imminent threat, and you should follow through with your severe weather plan.

Wednesday is Tornado Safety: Know the best place to take shelter in the event of a tornado warning. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is holding a statewide tornado drill this Wednesday, at 9 a.m. This will give Georgians a chance to practice their severe weather plan in the event of a tornado.

“A lot of trailer parks will have shelter locations at the trailer park, if not, some of the local fire stations have places that you can pre-shelter as well,” says Wright.

Thursday is Lightning Safety: Lightning is over four times hotter than the sun and can be very dangerous. If you hear a roar of thunder, head indoors. Friday is Flood Safety: Floods are the number one cause of death related to weather. Remember ‘TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN’.

To learn more about how to make your own kit, head to the link.

Reporting in Georgia, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.