Possible Kidnapping Attempt Investigated

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible kidnapping attempt in East Brainerd. A woman known as Niya Love on Facebook shared details of the attempted abduction in a livestream video.

The woman says her son was abducted right in front of the home inside gated Emerald Valley gated community. She says her son repeatedly freed himself from the trunk of a black vehicle and after multiple attempts to escape, the boy finally ran for safety. It’s believed the suspect was no further than one mile outside away from the home after the boy was abducted.

Niya Love said, “From what my son told me and after talking to two detectives, 3 sheriffs, and about 4 to 5 cops that’s been at my parents house today, that the man sat there and picked up my son, put him in the back of his truck and proceeded to drive off in a gated community.”

She also says in the video that the suspect is a white male but his face could not be described because he wore a ski mask during the encounter.

Winston Reed will have more details on the investigation on News 12 Now at 5:30 and 6.