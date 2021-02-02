Ole Miss Upsets Tennessee 52-50

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat No. 11 Tennessee 52-50. It was the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years. Ole Miss rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers to stop a two-game skid. Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points and Keon Johnson had 11. Romello White, a onetime Tennessee recruit, finished with 14 points for Ole Miss.

