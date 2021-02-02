Oak Ridge working on a Covid whistle

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Teams at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the UT Health Science Center are working on a home screening for Covid-19 It is a whistle. You blow into it and it stores a sample of your breath. - Advertisement - The whistle uses a “unique hydrogel meterial” to capture the aerosols from your breath. You can either send the sample to a lab for analysis or use it in a test kit that comes with the whistle. The device can be used by kids or seniors. “Our motivation is to put actionable information in the hands of users to help them make timely decisions, such as whether to go to work or school, quarantine, or seek medical care,” said UTHSC’s Dr. Scott Strome. Their prototype was 3D printed at ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences.