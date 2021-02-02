North Georiga has mixed opinion of Congresswoman Greene

DALTON, Georgia- Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been critical of fellow Republican Majorie Taylor Greene.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making national headlines for her comments.

In Dalton, Terry Guin said Greene is good for politics and North Georgia.

“I think she says basically what’s on her mind from what I’ve read she’s outspoken,” said Guin.

A few others echoed that same sentiment. Others agreed with Joanne Long who doesn’t think Greene is right about what she says.

“I don’t agree with her attitude and her notion that she has,” said Long.

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell didn’t mention Greene by name, but in a statement says Greene’s “Looney Lies and Conspiracy Theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.”

“I’m like McConnell. I think she is, I think she’s lost it,” said Long.

I don’t have much faith in Mitch McConnell,” said Guin.

On Twitter, Greene appeared to respond after she tweeted the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.

“I’m a Republican so I’m not going to throw her under the bus.”

Another person I spoke with says he’s conservative but the things Greene is saying worry him. This goes along with McConnell saying

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,”