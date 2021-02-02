Girl Scout cookie sale goes online

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Girl Scout cookie season has begun, despite the pandemic.
But instead of Girl Scouts selling at homes, schools or in public places, the sale has moved online.
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are offering online ordering and delivery.
You can now pick your favorite cookies at www.iwantcookies.org
You will have several options.
You can find a nearby scout troop to buy them from… you can donate cookies… you can have them delivered to your doorstep.. or you can pick them up at several drive-thru events at the end of February and beginning of March.