FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida

Update, 11:48am — The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children in South Florida. The agency says the suspect also is dead.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say multiple FBI agents have been shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the extent of the agents’ injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Authorities said the shootings involved a suspect barricaded inside a home. Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in Sunrise, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. More officers have gathered outside a hospital where victims were taken. Sunrise police told neighbors to stay inside their homes.

- Advertisement -

By TERRY SPENCER and MIKE BALSAMO, Associated Press

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)