Dalton Names Assistant Kit Carpenter as Their New Head Football Coach

Rick Nyman
Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Dalton stayed in house for their new head football, naming long time assistant Kit Carpenter as the new man in charge. He replaces Matt Land. Carpenter is a Dalton graduate, and he has been on the Catamounts staff for nearly 20 years, serving as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2,009. Carpenter played big time college football at North Carolina State, and he’s also a big time educator. He holds a masters degree, and a doctorate as well.

Said Carpenter:”Playing here and coaching here over the last 20 years. It’s really special to me, and it’s really exciting.”
Reporter:”Did you ever dream of being Dalton’s head football coach? Was that ever in the back of your mind?”
Said Carpenter:”You know even as a little kid. You’re giong to games. Playoff games. It’s cold outside. It’s always something you dream about as kid. To really get the opportunity to do it. It’s really awesome.”

