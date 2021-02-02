Covid-19 Task Force Briefing

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the last several weeks hamilton county active cases count and hospitalizations have been on a steady decline.

The Covid-19 task force met today to discuss the main issues facing Hamilton County including adequate vaccine supplies and vaccine appointment issues.

Out of 367,000 Hamilton County residents only 26,000 have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

With more people expressing an interest in getting vaccinated, the Covid-19 task force is optimistic that the eligible age group will be expanded as soon as the most vulnerable population’s vaccinations are complete.

“There are two things that are encouraging. In general the state is making good progress in getting vaccinations to folks in nursing homes so when that population is vaccinated the allocation of those vaccines going in that direction will become more readily available. The second thing is: the hospitals have all worked very collaboratively so we’re getting a significant number of the folks in the medical community who have direct patient contact are getting vaccinated at a good clip. So when all of those groups are taken care of ; then they will start to open the age bracket,” Says Rae Bond, Covid-19 Task Force.

The Covid-19 Task Force says that although the county continues to face issues regarding adequate supplies, when vaccines become available-there is still a concern about signup procedures. The public should know that when the appointment portal opens , slots are only available to those 75 years and older and those in tiers 1a1 and 1a2.

“As a reminder the vaccine phases are open to those who are at the most risk. We want to ask those who are not in those groups to avoid signing up and taking a spot in the appointment line; it slows down the process for those who qualify for vaccinations,” says Bond.

Fore more vaccine appointment information, click here.