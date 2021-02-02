Comcast announces new internet and Wi-Fi speeds

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Comcast announces improvements in internet and Wi-Fi speeds for Chattanooga area customers.

The company says they are upping speeds for the Internet Essentials program for low-income customers.

Speeds increase to 50/6 Mbps for new and existing customers at no additional charge.

Comcast is also announcing plans to roll out the fastest speed over Wi-Fi in Tennessee this coming March.

Customers will get access to advanced Wi-Fi technology that can deliver speeds faster than a Gig for your home.

But we don’t have to wait until March for a speedup.

Beginning immediately, Xfinity Extreme download speed jumps from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps.

And this quarter, Extreme Pro packages rise from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps.

Neither require new equipment or higher prices.

“We recognize that Comcast plays an important role in helping our customers stay connected so we are constantly advancing our Internet product with new innovation,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “Our state-of-the-art gateways with Wi-Fi 6 technology, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, personalized tools and controls and advanced cybersecurity, are all helping to make our customers’ connectivity experience better than it has ever been.”